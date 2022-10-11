Seattle weather: Hazy conditions continue throughout the week, air quality improves

What a gorgeous Tuesday around the Northwest. Highs landed above average again. Seattle hit 68 with mainly clear skies.

Overnight, we expect skies to stay clear until early Wednesday morning when some of us will see a little fog and a few clouds filter in for the commute. Lows land in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Highs on Wednesday warm above normal again after some areas of morning fog.

So far, fall feels more like the end of summer with temperatures averaging between the mid-60s to low 70s.

If you're enjoying this warm autumn run, you can thank our friend high pressure for blocking out most systems from pushing into western Washington.

The ridge just off the west coast will continue to strengthen giving Puget Sound beautiful conditions through this weekend and potentially into next week.

Wednesday features decent air quality as smoke mainly hangs over the Cascades and to the east.

By Thursday, we'll see smoke push back over the mountains into our region. We expect air quality levels to drop to moderate values for areas north of Seattle. Most elsewhere will experience some fluctuation from good to moderate.

Here's a look at our AQI forecast for the next five days. Right now, we're not forecasting unhealthy levels, but again we'll float between the good to moderate zones.

After a heartbreaking loss Tuesday in Houston, the Mariners we'll get another shot to grab a win Thursday at Minute Mad Park. We're forecasting plenty of sunshine with 1st pitch temps in the mid 80s.

We'll continue to warm throughout the work week under mostly sunny skies. Highs push into the low to mid-70s. Again, average for this time of year is 62, dropping to 60 by Sunday. Haze will also continue to filter into Western WA as area fires burn.

