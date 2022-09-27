Seattle weather: Fall showers and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday

Happy Tuesday all! Highs once again soaring well above average for this time of year. Tuesday's high at SeaTac landing at 76. Normal is now 68.

We have a change on the way starting early Wednesday. A front will push across the region during the morning commute through about lunchtime delivering our first Fall rain event. This system is short-lived and most of us will see just scattered showers by the afternoon before drying out.

Air quality will improve into the "good" zone as showers scour out any smoke left in the upper atmosphere. Areas in Eastern Washington will see "good" to "moderate" values.

Highs Wednesday will only warm into the mid to upper 60s. This will feel cool compared to the 70s and 80s we've experienced over the last few days.

Unfortunately, the Bolt Creek Fire is still burning with containment levels dropping back down to only 7% after almost being completely put out with 97% containment.

With this next system we do have a chance of rain moving close to the fire, but this will not be enough to put a fire of this size out. Rain and calmer winds will help crews working on this blaze, but as conditions become dry smoke will move back into the atmosphere by Thursday for areas near the fire.

Look for filtered sunshine Thursday with drier conditions. Highs warm into the upper 60s near normal.

Friday morning starts out a little cloudy, but skies quickly clear. We expect highs near 70.

The weekend heats up yet again with a mostly sunny forecast. Temperatures hang in the mid to upper 70s through early next week.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Tracking Hurricane Ian

As Ian gets closer to landfall residents on the Gulf Coast are bracing for a potential catastrophic strike. Ian is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, flooding and damaging winds. Rain totals may push as high as 20" for some areas in Central Florida.