Fall rolls along with summer time high temps, but smoke and haze on the way.

Fall sunshine with summertime high temps make for a beautiful Northwest day around our region. Seattle south warming to the upper 70s to low 80s, while the north Sound dealt with slightly cooler highs. Overall a fantastic day across the state. Here's how we did temp-wise Tuesday:

Unfortunately, smoke is on the way back to our area right now. We do not foresee a situation like a couple of weeks ago where conditions were in the hazardous levels, but we will experience hazy skies with smoke sitting in the upper atmosphere Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the haze may linger into Friday. Some of us will move into the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" zone, while others to the north, across the Canadian border may not see or feel the smoke at all. Biggest impacts will be the South Sound and southeastern WA along with most of Oregon.

Take a look at our smoke futurecast models:

Now, back to our fall forecast. Wednesday and Thursday bring more sunshine with above average seasonal highs. Look for the warmest temps south of Seattle. Highs will land in the upper 70s to low 80s, while neighborhoods to the north will see low to mid 70s. Normal for this time of year is 66.

Friday into the weekend we'll cool down some, still hanging above average though and as well look even deeper into the next 7-10 days models are trending towards dry conditions.

And don't forget to tune in to game-day coverage on Saturday as the Sounders host another big rival... the Vancouver Whitecaps. Kick off from CenturyLink Field is set for 7pm on #JOEtv. Game conditions will be very comfortable for this I-5 derby match up with temps in the mid 60s.

By Sunday we'll introduce areas of patchy morning and overnight fog and as we push through mid morning fog will lift and so will some of the cloud cover over the area. Most of us will see partly cloudy days with highs hanging out in the upper 60s through next week.

Have a great night! ~Erin

