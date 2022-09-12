Fall-like weather returns this week!

High temperatures maxed out at 72 degrees this afternoon. The haze was still in place, but we've been watching it slowly improve.

As a new system arrives in our forecast, the cloud cover will roll in overnight along with an isolated shower. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-upper 50s for the majority of the area.

Cloudy skies will hang around tomorrow afternoon as seasonal highs return.

We'll be watching for thunderstorms to develop tomorrow afternoon in the Cascades. This will likely happen in the mid-late afternoon with stray showers in the foothills.

With fall-like weather back in the forecast - here is a look at the holiday countdown:

Isolated showers will be in the forecast for the next couple of days - but will increase by the end of the work week and into the weekend! Check out those temps by te weekend. Hello!

Have a good one!