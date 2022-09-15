Fall is in the air!

Hello cooler weather! Temperatures will be 7 degrees below normal (72) as a new system arrives. This will not only cooler temperatures but spotty showers, and cloudy skies.

Here is a look at your school forecast as you plan your day:

Showers will progress throughout the day and will quickly track out towards the east. The best shot for showers will develop across the north sound!

Here is a look at the timing:

Fall-like weather continues in the forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, the sun appears, and the temperatures begin to warm back up. We'll be in the mid-lower 70s finishing out the 7-day forecast.

Here is a look at the next 8-14 day trend:

This trend shows up in our 7-day forecast as we get ready for dry and sunny weather.

Have a good one!