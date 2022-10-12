Seattle weather: Fall heat continues this weekend with potential record-breaking highs

Fall warmth lives on across the PNW. Sea-Tac hit 69 today and Seattle at the National Weather Service Office landed at 70. The normal seasonal high for this time of year is 62.

Overnight, we expect mostly clear skies with some areas developing patchy fog. Temperatures cool into the upper 40s to low 50s for most neighborhoods.

Our fog tracker highlights communities south of Tacoma along the I-5 corridor and to the east along with western Skagit County.

Any fog and low-lying clouds will lift fairly quickly, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow, hazy conditions will increase over Puget Sound. We expect air quality levels to drop to moderate values for areas north of Seattle. Most other areas will experience some fluctuation from good to moderate

We are still under air quality alerts for three counties to the east: Chelan, Okanagan, and Douglas. Alerts will stay in effect until further notice for these areas as fires continue to burn.

Those who already suffer from upper respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors.

If you're enjoying this warm autumn run, you can thank our friend high pressure for blocking out most systems from pushing into western WA.

The ridge just off the west coast will continue to strengthen and move east over the NW through the weekend giving us a chance at record-breaking highs for some communities.

*Here's a look at records to beat this weekend: Saturday: 77 (1991) | Sunday: 72 (2018)

Next week brings cooler highs starting Monday as a weakening front pushes up to the coast. Even though temperatures will cool, we'll still land above normal by 6-10 degrees. As the system approaches, the coast clouds will increase on Monday leaving Seattle with a mostly cloudy day.

We expect fewer clouds Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge builds right back in over the area.

At this point, models are hinting that a big pattern shift is coming our way late next week into the weekend that will dramatically drop temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. Plus, rain chances look a bit more promising… finally! Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

