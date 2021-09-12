Happy Sunday!

Talk about a cool and damp weekend. Highs have been below average, and it looks like this trend will continue. Fall has arrived early :)

Take a look at that temperature drop this week! We fall from the lower 70s into the 50s by the end of the week. This will be due to a couple of systems that will not only drop our temperatures but will increase rain chances.

The first round of rain this week will be scattered across the area Tuesday - Wednesday. Accumulation looks like it'll be less than .10" with this round. The second round will be more significant and hang around throughout the weekend.

This is where we'll see some significant accumulation by the end of the week. Most of us will see up to .5"-.75" with isolated areas exceeding this! Hello Fall!

Have a good one!