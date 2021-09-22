Fall delivers a few sprinkles, but as we close out the week sunshine will return.

Happy official kick off to the Fall Season!

Highs today only climbing into the mid 60s around the metro under mostly cloudy conditions.

Overnight expect skies to remain cloudy with temperatures right near normal.

If you're not quite ready to say goodbye to our summer sunshine don't worry… we have a bit more on tap to close out the work week. Thursday and Friday look pretty nice with temperatures pushing into the low to mid 70s. This all thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure.

By late Saturday night our forecast will change again as clouds usher in with showers following. Most of our rain activity stays along the Coast, through the Strait, and over the North Sound.

By Monday into Tuesday a stronger push comes our way and showers will pick up with breezy conditions. Highs dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The good news is we will return to some beautiful Autumn sunshine this time next week! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Fox13 Forecaster

