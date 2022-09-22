Seattle weather: Fall conditions are here, but they won't last for long

Happy fall, y'all! Highs today landed right where we should be for this time of year at 70.

Clouds increase overnight giving us warmer lows. Check out Seattle at 58. Normal is now 52 for the overnight hours.

The first full day of fall features mainly cloudy skies with a few, weak pockets of sprinkles. Otherwise, we'll remain dry as we roll into the weekend!

Our air quality is back to normal for Western WA thanks to a shift in winds. West of the Cascades is seeing "good" values while our neighbors to the east will deal with areas of "unhealthy" values as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to push smoke into the area. Right now, that fire is 96% contained.

The extended forecast looks really nice with temperatures warming close to 80 as we start next week.

Have a great start to Fall everyone! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecast

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast