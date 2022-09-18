Fall arrives late week, but summer hangs on with highs in the upper 70s.

A beautiful day across the Northwest. Highs warming into the mid to upper 70s Sunday. SeaTac hit 74 while Shelton warmed to 78 and even the NW Coast felt the warnth as well... Forks hit at 79.

We're forecasting mostly clear skies overnight and that will cool us down into the 40s for some areas. Otherwise, the metro lands near 51, just slightly cooler than normal.

Highs Monday warm into the 70s and 80s again with plenty of late summer sunshine thanks to offshore flow.

A system to the SW of us, parked off the California coast, will remain there for a few days before it starts to inch northeast into the NW late Wednesday. This system will increase clouds and cool temps into the upper 60s to low 70s just in time for the new season. This system looks mainly dry with more sunshine returning for the weekend.

Here's a look at your temperature trend over the next 7-days. Monday and Tuesday could see a little more haze in the sky as dry conditions may fuel fires already burning and spark up new ones.

Not a bad late summer early fall forecast for Western WA. Enjoy!

Have a great start to the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast