Fabulous Fourth of July Weather!

Nature's air conditioning is delivery clouds and a little fog this morning. We should clear out nicely this afternoon and top out near 80 degrees, which is lovely for the 4th. The coast, however, will not clear out entirely, staying mostly cloudy and topping out only in the mid 60s.

The one thing to be wary of - high fire danger. We haven't had rain since mid-June and it's been SOOOOO hot – 3 days above 100 degrees at SeaTac on June 26/27/28. This has left vegetation tinder dry. Please - no personal fireworks this year! There are several municipal fireworks shows to attend instead. And it will be clear and comfy around 10 p.m. Enjoy and be safe!

If you're out on the water, we've got fantastic boating weather! Our lakes and Puget Sound are warming up a bit . . . on the surface. But it is still VERY COLD beneath the upper layer of water. Life vests are essential on a boat or near the water. There have been too many drownings this year so far! Here's our Boating Forecast for the next 3 days.

The rest of the week looks lovely - variations on the theme of: areas of morning clouds, nice afternoon sunshine, and highs around 80 each day. Our overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60. As our grandparents would say, "Good sleeping weather!"

Here are a couple of terrific viewer photos for the Fourth!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott