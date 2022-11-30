Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound

Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast.

Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses.

Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in South King and Pierce Counties where snow could coat the region during the morning commute.

School delays and closures have already started coming in. You can see closures here.

Highs Wednesday hit 41, which is eight degrees shy of our average seasonal high for this time of year. We also made a big dent in the rain total deficit at Sea-Tac.

We now have nearly five and a half inches in the bucket at the airport as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. Our normal rain total for November is 6.31", so we are close. And by the way, we are only about a quarter of an inch behind for the year! Not bad after so many dry days this fall.

Check out the cold overnight temps around Western WA. Bellingham is the winner here with a low of 24! Add in some wind and your "feels like" temp drops into the teens.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" blankets the region from the coast to the mountains. This alert will last through Thursday afternoon at 4pm even though most of us will dry our by midday.

We do expect another 1-3" for Kitsap, King and Pierce Counties with even more over the higher elevations of the foothills and mountains. Look for pockets of flurries to the north.

We may even see filtered sunshine by tomorrow afternoon, but don't be fooled by the light in the sky as temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s for our highs.

North Sound 3-Day Forecast: Note high temperatures only warming into the low to upper 30s. Add in the breeze and the "wind chill" temp drops as low at 8 degrees! Yikes!

South Sound 3-Day Forecast: Cold highs continue along with dry periods and pockets of snow mixing into the region, but as temperatures warm, snow will turn to rain.

Do be aware of conditions over the Cascades through this weekend as several more inches of snow will fall as systems move across the area. Snow levels fluctuate from sea level and 1,000ft.

We do get a brief break from the rain and snow late Saturday into Monday. Skies open up some for partly cloudy days with highs still very cold in the upper 30s.

The next system starts to head our way later Monday into Tuesday bringing another shot at lowland snow showers. Highs land between 38-42. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster