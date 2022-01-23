Expect dense fog on your morning commute

The fog and low cloud deck hung around the Puget Sound throughout the day - limiting the sunshine. The fog will continue to build overnight as a *Dense Fog Advisory* remains in effect until tomorrow afternoon. Visibilities will drop across the lowlands where it'll remain foggy throughout the morning. The sun will be out for those heading to the Coast and Cascades.

Expect a slower commute and allow for extra time early tomorrow.

Temperatures aren't expected to drop too much this evening. I mean, we reached a high of 38 degrees this afternoon, so tomorrow morning won't feel too bad in comparison. Be on the lookout for some patch freezing fog though. This will make it frosty and icy in isolated spots.

The fog is here to stay through the majority of the work week. If you want more sunshine through the majority of the day, head to the foothills, mountains, or the coast!

As we continue with high pressure over tip of us, our weather pattern will be at a standstill. This is why an air stagnation advisory is in place. With less mixing going on, we'll have to watch out for a reduction in our air quality. Something to note if you have respiratory issues.

Have a good one and be safe!