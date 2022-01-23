Expand / Collapse search
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Expect dense fog on your morning commute

Seattle - The fog and low cloud deck hung around the Puget Sound throughout the day - limiting the sunshine. The fog will continue to build overnight as a *Dense Fog Advisory* remains in effect until tomorrow afternoon.  Visibilities will drop across the lowlands where it'll remain foggy throughout the morning. The sun will be out for those heading to the Coast and Cascades. 

Expect a slower commute and allow for extra time early tomorrow.

Temperatures aren't expected to drop too much this evening. I mean, we reached a high of 38 degrees this afternoon, so tomorrow morning won't feel too bad in comparison. Be on the lookout for some patch freezing fog though. This will make it frosty and icy in isolated spots. 

The fog is here to stay through the majority of the work week. If you want more sunshine through the majority of the day, head to the foothills, mountains, or the coast!

As we continue with high pressure over tip of us, our weather pattern will be at a standstill. This is why an air stagnation advisory is in place. With less mixing going on, we'll have to watch out for a reduction in our air quality. Something to note if you have respiratory issues. 

Have a good one and be safe!