Excessive Heat Watch This Week

Happy Sunday!

Where you able to enjoy the "cooler" weather this weekend? I hope so because we are turning up the heat this week. A Weather Alert Day will go into effect on Friday due to temperatures rising into the upper-90s. This will be record-breaking heat.

Now, you'll start to feel the heat on Wednesday. This is when temperatures start to dramatically increase and continue to remain hot through the weekend.

An *Excessive Heat Watch* will go into effect beginning on Wednesday. The temperatures will peak for all of us on Friday and then the Watch will expire on Saturday.

High pressure makes its approach on Tuesday and continues to track eastward, increasing our temperatures. This is the system that will heat us up and dry us out.

As the temperatures rise into the mid-upper 90s, the humidity will be the next concern. Heat indices (what it feels like) will climb into the triple digits due to the sticky weather. Relative humidity will range from 55%-60%.

Have a good one and I'll see you on Q13FOX!