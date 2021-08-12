Excessive Heat Warning In Effect

Happy Thursday!

I know you felt that Weather Alert Day today. We reached a high of 95 degrees! That means we were 17 degrees above average and this trend continues tomorrow! Luckily, we weren't record -breaking today.

The heat danger will continue through the weekend for most. Highlighted in pink, is the Excessive Heat Warning that remains in effect until Saturday evening. On top of that, we have the haze that will continue for all of us, and an Air Quality Alert highlighted in the gray below . This will continue through Saturday as well! There's a Heat Advisory for the Olympic mountains too, but this expires tomorrow evening.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Stay cool and hydrated in you have to spend it outdoors. The temperatures start to "cool" off after tomorrow.

Have a good one!