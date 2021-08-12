Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Excessive Heat Warning In Effect

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 11

Seattle - Happy Thursday!

I know you felt that Weather Alert Day today. We reached a high of 95 degrees! That means we were 17 degrees above average and this trend continues tomorrow! Luckily, we weren't record -breaking today. 

The heat danger will continue through the weekend for most. Highlighted in pink, is the Excessive Heat Warning that remains in effect until Saturday evening. On top of that, we have the haze that will continue for all of us, and an Air Quality Alert highlighted in the gray below . This will continue through Saturday as well! There's a Heat Advisory for the Olympic mountains too, but this expires tomorrow evening.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Stay cool and hydrated in you have to spend it outdoors. The temperatures start to "cool" off after tomorrow.

Have a good one!