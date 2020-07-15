Erin Mayovsky’s Wednesday evening forecast

Another round of heat for Puget Sound. Today's highs soared into the low 80s from Seattle south and just west towards Bremerton.

To the north we saw temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 70s with mid 60s through the islands. And at the coast highs only landed in the mid to upper 60s all thanks clouds pushing in this afternoon.

Tonight will be very comfortable and mild with lows dropping into the low 60s. You may only need a sheet to cover you overnight while you sleep.

A little change starts to head our way Thursday into Friday as a deep marine push slides in delivering cloud cover at the coast first and then tracking inland to the metro area. Since the marine layer won't reach Western WA until mid afternoon our high temperatures will still jump to above normal, landing in the upper 70s, cooler at the coast under the cloudy skies.

Friday brings below normal temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and a chance of showers for some of the region at times. This will not be a wash out by any means, but just light showers as the system tracks through the area.

By Saturday we'll wake up with our marine layer, but clouds will clear out pretty quickly as another ridge builds in for a warming trend. Highs will rise to near 80 again for locations away from the water with slightly cooler highs closer to the coast, through the Strait and North Sound.

Our ridge holds strong for Sunday and Monday. Look for highs back above 80 with overnights dropping down to near 60.

A weak marine push comes our way again closer to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning delivering a light layer of clouds. As we get going Wednesday clouds should burn off pretty quickly for a nice day. So for now we'll go with warmer highs Tuesday in the low to mid 80s with highs falling off a bit for Wednesday in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy this spectacular summer forecast!

-Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster