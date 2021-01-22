How high is your hill? Elevations in Western and Central Washington

We often talk about low snow levels in the weather forecast. Snow levels are an indication of temperature. Particularly, it's the elevation level in the atmosphere where rain will fall as snow. It doesn't always mean the snow will stick at that elevation, but it offers a pretty good guidance.

With our hilly and mountainous terrain around here, you might not know the elevation where you live or the places you need to get to regularly. We've put together a list of places you might travel to or through - something important to note as snow levels drop to between 500 to 1,000 feet in elevation in the coming days.

The numbers are listed in highest elevation down to lowest. In many communities, the elevation is determined at city hall or central business district. I've broken this list into three parts: mountain roads, selected communities, and Seattle.

MOUNTAIN ROADS

5477’ North Cascades Hwy (SR 20)

4500’ White Pass (US 12)

4250’ Mt. Baker Hwy (SR 542)

4061’ Stevens Pass (US 2)

3022’ Snoqualmie Pass (I-90)

HIGHEST POINTS IN SELECTED COMMUNITIES + (County)

2,625’ Waterville & Waterville plateau (Douglas)

1174’ Index (Snohomish)

1050’ Packwood (Lewis)

1,191 Carbonado (Pierce)

1,171’ Leavenworth (Chelan)

1,129’ Chelan (Chelan)

906’ Glacier (Whatcom)

900’ Randle (Lewis)

780’ Wenatchee (Chelan)

712’ East Wenatchee (Douglas)

700’ Maple Falls (Whatcom)

925’ Skykomish (King)

850’ Newcastle Golf Course (King)

820’ Eatonville (Pierce)

675’ Mossyrock (Lewis)

615’ Sammamish & plateau (King)

775’ Baring (King)

754’ Enumclaw (King)

725’ Buckley (Pierce)

560’ Hobart (King)

554’ Darrington (Snohomish)

550’ Three Lake (Snohomish)

540’ east Renton highlands (King)

500’ Sequim highlands (Clallam)

485’ Bellevue (King)

450’ City of Rainier (Thurston)

449’ City of Snoqualmie (King)

446’ North Bend (King)

445’ Napavine (Lewis)

436’ Granite Falls (Snohomish)

433’ SeaTac Int’l Airport (King)

430’ Lynnwood (Snohomish)

425’ Pe Ell (Lewis)

420’ Federal Way (King)

400’ Woodinville (King)

400’ highest point on Vashon Island (King)

380’ Tacoma @ 6th and Union (Pierce)

374’ Burien (King)

370’ Des Moines (King)

350’ Kent’s east hill (King)

348’ Yelm (Pierce)

345’ Mercer Island highest point (King)

341’ Forks (Clallam)

325’ Kirkland @ 405 & Redmond Way (King)

289’ Bothell (King/Snohomish)

285’ Tenino (Thurston)

280’ Port Angeles (Clallam)

276’ Concrete (Skagit)

275’ Fall City (King)

260’ JBLM (Pierce)

250’ Gold Bar (Snohomish)

250’ Tumwater (Thurston)

235’ DuPont (Pierce)

215’ Steilacoom (Pierce)

201’ Deming (Whatcom)

200’ downtown Auburn (King)

200’ Bothell (King/Snohomish)

200’ Redmond (King)

200’ Shelton (Mason)

200’ Orting (Pierce)

197’ Centralia (Lewis)

197’ downtown Everett (Snohomish)

194’ downtown Renton (King)

190’ Aberdeen (Grays Harbor)

180’ Mount Vernon (Skagit)

177’ Chehalis (Lewis)

175’ Totem Lake – Kirkland (King)

175’ Gig Harbor (Pierce)

171’ Kent (King)

161’ Lacey (Thurston)

150’ Medina (King)

140’ Carnation (King)

135’ Everett—I-5 @ 41st (Snohomish)

130’ downtown Issaquah (King)

125’ Poulsbo (Kitsap)

115’ Arlington (Snohomish)

108’ Lynden (Whatcom)

98’ Friday Harbor (San Juan)

98’ Puyallup downtown (Pierce)

97’ Bellingham (Whatcom)

98’ Olympia (Thurston)

75’ Monroe (Snohomish)

66’ Edmonds (Snohomish)

60’ Bellevue downtown (King)’

30’ Anacortes (Skagit)

25’ Blaine (Whatcom)

10’ Ocean Shores

SEATTLE HILLS & NEIGHBORHOODS