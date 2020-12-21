Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:04 PM PST until TUE 7:12 AM PST, Clallam County
8
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:05 AM PST, Mason County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, Olympics
Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Watch
from MON 4:19 PM PST until MON 11:00 PM PST, Snohomish County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades

Elevated risk for landslides through Tuesday

seattle - There's an elevated risk for landslides across Western Washington through Tuesday due to the recent heavy rains. The Washington Department of Natural Resources says there have been no reports of landslides in the state, but residents should still be on the lookout just in case.

"Homeowners shouldbe looking for new or developing cracks in the ground, sagging utility lines, leaning telephone poles, or tilting trees on a hillside. Also, broken water or  sewer lines can indicate movement of the slope," said Chief Geologist Kate Mickelson.

If you suspect a landslide in your area, you should evacuate.