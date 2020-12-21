Elevated risk for landslides through Tuesday

There's an elevated risk for landslides across Western Washington through Tuesday due to the recent heavy rains. The Washington Department of Natural Resources says there have been no reports of landslides in the state, but residents should still be on the lookout just in case.



"Homeowners shouldbe looking for new or developing cracks in the ground, sagging utility lines, leaning telephone poles, or tilting trees on a hillside. Also, broken water or sewer lines can indicate movement of the slope," said Chief Geologist Kate Mickelson.



If you suspect a landslide in your area, you should evacuate.