Easter Sunday: Widespread showers and gusty winds

Happy Easter! It'll be a soggy one for those who are doing any outdoor egg hunting. Widespread rain under cloudy skies will continue thorough the day.

Here is a look at your afternoon forecast:

Notice the rain chances? Most of the rain will be light and steady - but expect moderate - heavy rain at times. This will make for standing water and slick roadways.

On top of the rain, expect those wind speeds to pick up. Most of the area will have gusts up to 25 mph. Those across the North Sound and along Coast are under a *Wind Advisory*. Here is a look at the alerts:

This soggy weather will continue as we head into the work week. Luckily, we'll begin to clear out with more sunshine later in the week as temperatures increase!

Have a good one!