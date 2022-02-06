Early spring in Western Washington?

Make some fun outdoor plans this week – we're forecasting some sunshine and highs in the 50s!

Patches of low-hanging clouds and fog are clearing this morning. Otherwise, we're tracking partly sunny skies and dry weather. Today will be perfect for heading to the playground with the kiddos and getting the dog outside for a walk.

Keep in mind: sneaker waves will make for dangerous conditions along the southwest Washington coast. These waves can easily sweep people off of rocks and jetties, so be careful!



Tomorrow, isolated showers return to Western Washington. It may be slightly breezy, too. A convergence zone could develop in parts of Central Puget Sound (most likely to happen in Snohomish County). There may be a rain/snow mix and even a minor accumulation of snow over Stevens Pass Monday, but for the most part – the passes should just see rain tomorrow.

The weather this week looks very dry. This is a good news/bad news situation. Traveling over the passes will be a breeze, but skiers and snowboarder hoping for fresh powder will be disappointed.

Our familiar trend of morning fog and afternoon sunshine will repeat from Tuesday through Saturday. Highs by next weekend could warm into the mid 50s!

Hope you catch FOX 13 tonight! Have a wonderful rest of your weekend :)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and Twitter/TikTok: @abbyacone

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek