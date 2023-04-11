Seattle weather: Early rain/snow mix south, otherwise a dry Wednesday on tap

High temperatures are running cool all week as Wednesday looks mostly dry for the Seattle area.

Overnight, we'll hang under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a rain/snow mix for some areas as we start the day. We're mainly looking at the South Sound to the WA-OR border for this scenario to set up. Make sure to bundle up if you're out the door early Wednesday.

The cool, showery spring weather is all thanks to low pressure over the region. We will finally say goodbye to that low as we push into the middle of the week for a brief dry stretch.

As the jet stream sags to the south Wednesday folks in Thurston, Lewis, Cowlitz, and Clark Counties have a shot at seeing snow mix in early with rain. That situation doesn't last long though as skies clear out just after the morning commute.

By noon Wednesday, we're mostly sunny allowing for highs to warm into the low to mid-50s. (Still cooler than our normal high of 58)

A few showers find their way back into Western WA on Thursday, otherwise, most of us stay drier under mostly cloudy conditions. Highs cool to near 50.

The best day of the week to get out and clean up those gardens or just enjoy a walk outdoors is Friday. This is all thanks to weak high pressure giving us a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

At this point, the roof should be open for the return of the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. First pitch with the Rockies in town is set for 7:10 p.m. #GoM's

High-pressure shifts to the east into Saturday allowing for a few showers to move in late night into Sunday, but most of us will stay fairly dry as rain hugs the coast.

The extended forecast is trending cooler and wet into early next week. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac