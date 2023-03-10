Seattle weather: Early lowland rain Friday along with heavy mountain snow ahead of a drier weekend

Another fairly quiet day as most of us were dry until the evening. The high at the airport hit 49 with wind gusts into the 30s at Seatac.

Rainy and gusty conditions take us into the overnight and early morning hours Friday. We expect periods of heavy rain with gusty winds at times, especially in the foothills.

Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 30s which is several degrees warmer than the freezing lows we've experienced this week.

Are you an early morning commuter? If so, make sure to allow for a little extra time on the roads. We'll see moderate showers from Tacoma north with heavy snow over the Olympics and Cascades.

If plans take you through the mountains on Friday, please check conditions before you head out.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" will stay in effect through Friday night. We expect 1-2ft of snow above 2,500'-3,000' through the weekend.

Winds out of the east will be gusty at times making for poor visibility. And even though highs warm into the low 30s wind chill values sit between 8–22 degrees! Brr! Dress warm folks!

For the second half of the commute travelers will experience a drier trip. Highs warm into the mid to upper 40s Friday.

Saturday is our transition day with a few isolated showers around Western WA. High near 50.

Check out Sunday! Partly sunny from the start. We'll call it a dry day with clouds and rain increasing later in the evening. Highs warm into the low 50s.

You might wake up a little tired Sunday morning all thanks to Daylight Saving Time and the "Spring Forward" affect. You'll lose an hour of sleep, but skies will stay lighter longer with a 7:10pm sunset Sunday evening.

Rain moves back in as early as Sunday afternoon at the coast. Conditions will be wet and breezy on Monday with showers decreasing into Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

We dry out by mid-week! Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

