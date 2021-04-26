Drying out, warming up around the NW

A few lingering showers to start our Monday, but we'll be gradually drying out over the course of the day today. High temps will end up near 60 degrees for many of us. Normal high temp for this last week of April is 61 degrees.

We could still see a shower or two this afternoon along the coast or in the moutains as the offshore weather system dives southward towards California, where they really could use the rainfall.

We're doing better with our April rainfall. We went into last weekend with only 9% of average rainfall for the month. We're up to 33% of average rainfall thanks to the precipitation over Saturday and Sunday. But, the rain gauge at SeaTac Int'l still is below an inch of rain.

We wont add too much to that over the next few days. We'll warm up into the low 70s briefly before the next raindrops move in by Friday in the afternoon.

Advertisement

This pattern shift to some soggier weather looks to impact the region for next weekend with more passing showers and temps in the 60s. -Tim Joyce