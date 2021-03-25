Drying out, warming up

A soggy start for this pre-Friday. Scattered showers along the coast, but steady rain in a convergence zone that as of this writing stretches from Arlington down to Tacoma and Kitsap Peninsula into the mountains.

It is still snowing in the Cascades, but the Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire.

Elsewhere it's dry, but widespread cloud cover is keeping our temperatures pretty seasonal, in the low end of the 40s. Partly sunny skies will emerge as we clear out this afternoon with highs again in the low 50s for most of us.

Still looking towards a drying trend that really takes hold this afternoon as high pressure builds in for the next two days.

The clear skies at night will mean some foggy areas and chilly starts, but the sun and seasonal temps in the mid to upper 50s make up for it pretty nicely .

Rain returns Sunday with cooler temps too. Monday is chilly but also a transition day to a drier Tue/Wed to finish out the month of March. The good news for allergy sufferers with these soggy days, is it knocks pollen counts down to low or absent.

If this pattern fully holds, that puts raindrops on the opening day for the Mariners’ home opener on Thursday. -Tim Joyce

