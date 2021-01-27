Drying out, gradually warming up

After some snow and rain/snow mix in some spots, we're now warm enough to see rain showers and not snow showers. We'll be mostly dry by this afternoon around Puget Sound with temps a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight a few passing rain showers, which will be snow showers above 1,500 in the foothills. But, we're mostly dry getting into Thursday with just a chance of showers. Friday during the day looks totally dry. Friday night we're heading back into a soggy weather pattern, which seems an appropriate way to end what's been a really wet #Rainuary.

The lowland rain will be all snow for our passes and resorts. We stay pretty soggy / snowy in to Saturday morning. Briefly dry on Saturday afternoon before more precipitation moves in again for Sunday.

We start out February with some wet weather too. An early look at Groundhog Day shows lots of clouds, which according to ancient lore supposedly means an early start to spring. But, in the 21st century the Spring Eqiunox is still on March 20th no matter what a giant rodent forecasts. -Tim Joyce