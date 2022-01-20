Drying out for the third weekend in a row, but we'll wake up to some foggy starts.

We're almost to the weekend! And if you can believe it, we will dry out once again Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making this the third weekend in row with no rain.

Overnight, expect rain to taper off and dry out with temperatures near average for this time of year. Some areas will develop patchy to dense fog. Allow for extra time when heading out on the roads.

Our dry weather is all thanks to our friend high pressure! As the high slides closer to the coast, it will act as a blocker, keeping any incoming system well to the north of us.

As we dry out, river levels will start to come down again after excessive rainfall pushed a few rivers into "Action" and "Minor" flood stages. Be aware of your surroundings, especially driving through parts of King County near the Tolt and Snoqualmie rivers.

This weekend is going to be really pretty around the region. A perfect time to get out and enjoy some Pacific Northwest beauty!

Our dry weather stretch rolls into next week giving us the longest break in rain so far this month. The all-time record for a January dry streak is 15+ days, we won't be able to beat that number, but we could come close at 11 days if we stay dry through next weekend!

Enjoy the afternoon sunshine after the fog lifts! Highs land slightly cooler than average in the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

