Drying out - for now

While the front delivering our atmospheric river has fully passed, strong onshore flow continues to bring on/off showers to the lowlands and a bit breezy.

In the mountains this continues to be snow— and still a considerable amount of it. Winter Storm Warning continues above 2k feet until 10p. Though based on this hour’s radar reflectivity I would not be surprised if this was downgraded to. Winter Weather Advisory or ended early. Avalanche danger remains elevated for backcountry areas.

Area rivers are still running fast and high from yesterday’s rainfall. Luckily the NWS is only forecasting minor foooding. With less rain today, these (Skookumchuck, Tolt, Snoqualmie, Newaukum, South Prairie Creek) will fall to within their banks by early afternoon.

This weather pattern with flow out of the NW keeps us with tapering precipitation today and even less into tomorrow with wide gaps between passing showers there’s a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms . These can contain localized small hail and gusty winds when and if they develop this afternoon. Temperatures in the lowlands will reach into the chilly mid 40s which is about 5 degrees cooler than seasonal norms.

Next weather system arrives early Thursday with more lowland rain and mountain snow.

A split weekend ahead with a pleasant Saturday and a soggier Sunday. -Tim Joyce