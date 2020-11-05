Drying out, cooling down

We've got a cold front moving across the region today, so we'll see some rain at times as it drops from north to south. Our high temperatures will likely be this morning and cooling as we get into the afternoon into the lower 50s. It's our last soggy day for a little while and as the front drops south, we could even see some blue skies up north of Seattle later this afternoon.

By 10p tonight, we look to totally dry out around the region with all the rain down into Oregon.

Behind the front we'll see cold north winds, but these will be dry winds. Wind sheltered areas could see morning fog developing this weekend-- but generally we'll be in a cold and dry weather pattern for several days. Morning lows will be in the 30s, but afternoon highs will struggle to get to the mid 40s. Normal is 53 for this part of fall.

This sunny pattern look to hold through most of Monday. But, increasing clouds late Monday will lead to some Tuesday showers.

At this early look at next week, Wednesdsay looks dry for Veterans Day and Thursday we get soggy again. -Tim Joyce