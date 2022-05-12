Seattle weather: Drying out into the weekend after a wet Thursday

Another interesting day across the Pacific Northwest as high temperatures dropping well below average yet again.

We set a new record today as Sea-Tac Airport only climbed to 52! Brr is right—the old record low maximum temperature was 53, set back in 1999.

Showers will decrease overnight with well below-average lows, too. The coldest spots overnight are to the south and NW Coast.

Also, as we look east of the Cascades, the Yakima Valley area will be under a freeze warning, with temperatures dipping down into the upper 20s, to near 35.

Here's a look at how we start Friday. We're not ruling out a few passing showers throughout the day, but for the most part, look for dry conditions.

Late Friday night, showers start to get going again. Rain will spread inland leaving us with a wet start, but our precipitation will quickly fall apart, giving way to a decent afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures are still nowhere near our normal zone, in the mid to upper 60s, but we'll take it.

Enjoy Saturday, because another round of rain will march on in Sunday morning, hitting the coast first.

We'll maintain a cool and showery pattern through next week as unsettled conditions remain over the Pacific. Highs will start to cool as we push into the middle of the week. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

