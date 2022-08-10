Seattle weather: Drying out and warming some with sunshine through next week

Thunder and lightning rolled across the state, lighting up the sky and knocking out power for some.

Wednesday's highs struggled to land near average under cloudy, ominous skies. Sea-Tac only hit 70 today, and that's eight degrees below normal. We did manage to pull down some rain in the bucket at the airport though even if it's just a little (0.03") every bit counts.

Here's a look at the almanac for August. Normal rainfall for the month is just shy of one inch.

After a pretty active weather day overnight we'll calm down and see some clearing. Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday starts out partly cloudy with clearing throughout the day. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the metro area with slightly cooler temps to the north and warmer to the south. The foothills warm into the mid-80s.

While Red Flag Warnings drop off west of the Cascades our friends to the east will hang on to the warning through midday Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms may produce gusty and erratic winds that could rapidly spread already raging fires or ignite new ones. Fire danger remains critical with extremely dry grounds, heat, low humidity, and gusty winds.

With low pressure away from the coast, out into the Pacific, this will open the door for drier, warmer air hang with us through Friday.

By Saturday that low offshore will finally move inland, tracking to the northeast and as it does, we'll see a small chance for a few showers. Highs will cool into the mid 70s.

Temperatures will increase starting Sunday as a ridge builds in pushing highs back up to normal with mostly sunny skies. Each day moving forward we'll warm with upper 80s by Wednesday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, Central & Eastern WA Forecast