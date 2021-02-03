Drying out a bit (finally)

We're three days into February and we've already racked up almost a half month's worth of rain.

Morning showers fizzle out and some winter sunshine emerges by late morning for most of us around Western Washington. Highs will be in the mid 40s-- which is about 3-5 degrees below normal for this part of February.

Today's rain scoots down into Oregon and California as high pressure out in the Pacific moves our way. If it anchored right on top of us, we'd be dry and totally sunny-- but it will be just enough offshore that we'll still see a NW flow in the atmosphere.

That means our next weather system will roll up and over that high pressure ridge and deliver more clouds and some sprinkles showers Thursday morning and some showers a tad more likely on Thursday afternoon. It's all rain showers for the lowlands and snow above 2,000 feet for all our passes and resorts.

The good news for folks that are rain-weary is that we dry out nicely Friday afternoon and Saturday too.

While a chance of Sunday showers is possible, it looks like we'll be in a chilly and dry weather pattern for the first part of next week. Mornings will be frozen or frosty-- but the beautiful afternoon blue skies should be able make up for highs that will struggle to get into the mid 40s. -Tim Joyce