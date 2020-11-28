Dry weekend with sun, rain and wind on the way late Sunday

Weak ridging will dry us out and we'll see some sunbreaks, especially over the coast and peninsula. Highs will be near 49 degrees.

We'll see more sunshine Sunday during the morning and early afternoon hours ahead of our next system that will bring rain and gusty conditions late Sunday and into Monday morning. Models suggest gusts of 45-50mph. We'll watch to see if a Wind Advisory is issued. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer near 51.

High pressure will be in control Tuesday through Friday, bringing abundunt sunshine. Highs will be near average in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid to low 30s and there may be areas of fog during the morning hours.

- Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim