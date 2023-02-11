Dry weekend with lowland flurries Monday

Maximize on the beautiful sunshine today! Showers become widespread by Monday. By Tuesday morning, a few lowland flurries are possible; however, we're not expecting much if any impacts right now. Stay tuned!

Today will be lovely for getting outside. Enjoy the blue skies and sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Later today, there could be increasing high-level clouds thanks to a warm front offshore. This same warm front will set off some showers in the North Sound, Strait and coast Sunday.

Winds pick up Sunday night and continue into Monday, but gusts don't look like a big deal for most places. Monday will feature pockets of lowland rain and mountain snow.

Here's your ski forecast! It'll be dry today and much of tomorrow as well. Snow will pile up over the passes and ski resorts on Monday. Upwards of two to five inches (or more) could fall over the passes by Monday evening. Even more snow continues Tuesday morning before a drying trend takes hold into Thursday.

Precipitation will fall in the form of rain Monday in the lowlands before the atmosphere cools in the evening. Bursts of lowland snow could fire up Monday evening to Tuesday evening. Right now, it doesn't look like lowland snow will be widespread or long-lasting. For most backyards in the lower terrain, we don't expect accumulations from any snow. We'll keep you posted on the latest developments.



Once the early showers clear out Tuesday, Valentine's Day looks partly sunny and chilly with highs only reaching 43 degrees in Seattle.

Wednesday should be dry as well with a gorgeous mixture of sunshine and clouds. Thursday stays dry before showers make a comeback Friday.

PS: The weather in Glendale, Arizona tomorrow looks dry and mild for the Super Bowl with highs in the 70s! Back here at home, we're expecting highs of about 50 degrees at kickoff.

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)