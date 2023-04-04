Seattle weather: Dry Wednesday then wet & breezy to close the week

Tuesday's skies were beautiful, but unfortunately, our highs only warmed into the upper 40s to near 50 for many areas around western Washington.

The normal seasonal high for this time of year is 57.

Clouds will increase for many overnight with temperatures plummeting into the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Some of the coldest spots as we wake up Wednesday are to the south in Pierce and Thurston Counties, along with folks in western Whatcom County.

Unfortunately, high pressure will lose out as low pressure moving in off the Pacific takes over the region. This will keep our skies Wednesday mostly cloudy.

We'll stay dry through most of the day until just after dinner when rain settles into Puget Sound.

If you're heading out to the Mariners game tomorrow for the matinée match with the Angels, the roof should be open!

Dress warm as high temperatures only warm into the low 50s tomorrow with first-pitch temps in the upper 40s. Brr!

Thursday morning promises rain and breezy winds. We expect heavy downpours, especially over the mountains with this system tracking inland.

The evening commute looks pretty sloppy too! Highs only land in the low 50s.

Rain and breezy conditions continue through Friday with a chance for thunderstorms firing up over the mountains.

Heavy rain falling over the Olympics (3-4") Thursday and Friday, will force a sharp rise in the Skokomish River in Mason County.

Know the roads and do not drive through closures as minor flooding is likely.

Now to our Easter weekend outlook: At this point, we're unfortunately forecasting "Damp Paws" for the Easter Bunny.

We expect scattered showers at times, not a washout though! As we push closer to the weekend, we'll have a better handle on Sunday.

The cool and showery weather rolls right into next week. Highs struggle to get to 50! Yikes! Happy Spring all!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

