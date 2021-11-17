Dry through the start of Thursday with showers returning by lunchtime, lingering into early Friday.

We made it through the middle of the week! And what nice day for the region under partly sunny skies to start with clouds pushing in as we close out the night. This, especially helpful for folks in the North Sound dealing with flooding in Whatcom and Skagit Counites where river levels are finally receding.

Here's a look at where levels stand through Wednesday at 6pm. The Nooksack River in Whatcom County is now down to near flood stage! And even though the Skagit River is receding we are right on the "Major to Moderate" flood levels, especially near Mt. Vernon. We will see improvement over the next few days with levels getting back down to flood stage.

Overnight temps will fall off slightly cooler than average. We'll see a bit of a cold start again tomorrow.

Our morning low temperature trend the rest of the week and into the weekend has us bouncing between the mid to upper 30s to just over 40. The average seasonal low for this time of year is now 40.

Big picture shows us that rain is looming again, but it's short lived. Rain hits the coast first Thursday morning before moving inland by mid-day. Overnight Thursday into Friday will be sloppy with the heaviest showers to the south. The mountains will also pick up several inches as levels hang near 2,500' over the next two days.

By early Friday morning showers will exit to the SE pushing into the lower Columbia Basin east towards Spokane where some folks will see snow as the system moves through.

At this point the weekend looks cloudy, but dry! Highs will hang below average in the mid to upper 40s. Brr!

We are forecasting dry conditions for the Seahawks home game against Arizona Sunday. Kick off set for 1:25pm from Lumen Field. Don't forget you can catch all the game-day action on FOX 13!

We start the work-week dry, but showers move in pretty quick Monday afternoon and linger into Tuesday morning.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster