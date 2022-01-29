Dry stretch comes to an end as rain moves in off the coast for Sunday and Monday.

What beautiful winter day across the state! Dry conditions with pretty sunsets. SeaTac hit 52 today and that's three degrees above our seasonal average.

After an eight-day dry stretch it looks like streak will come to an end late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front pushes inland. Snow levels will quickly drop too so once moisture hits the mountains it will be falling as snow. Levels will continue to fall to near 400ft through Tuesday. The lowlands will be cold enough for snow to start in the early morning hours, but we won't have much precip to work with as we continue to dry out.

Highs hang near normal Sunday under cloudy skies with rain by dinner-time for all.

We expect winds to kick up at times too out of the south-southwest at a steady speed of 12-18mph around the metro area. Winds will get gusty through the Cascades and farther east.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect 1pm Sunday and lasts through 1pm Monday above 1,000ft through the Cascades. We expect snow accumulations from 5-15" in the North and Central mountains. Stay aware of road conditions when traveling through the passes.

Rain turns to scattered showers in the lowlands by Monday. Highs cool into the mid 40s.

Tuesday sees a few spotty showers, otherwise dry. Highs even cooler in the low 40s. With overnight temperatures dipping down into the mid to low 30s we could see a wintry mix with any precipitation that falls, but we're forecasting drier conditions so there won't be much to work with.

Wednesday looks dry with highs in the low 40s.

By "Groundhogs Day" we'll bring showers back into the forecast. Temperatures with warm the rest of the week with scattered showers to close us out Friday. A chance of rain returns late Saturday.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

