Sunny and chilly: A dry start to December

The last month of 2020 is starting off with an extended spell of dry and chilly weather.

Today tracking some patchy dense pockets of fog where temps are in the 20s, so frost a bit of an issue that we'll see the next several mornings. The abundant afternoon sunshine makes up for it with high temps in the seasonal but chilly 40s. The problem enjoying the sunny weather is our incredibly short days this time of year.

High pressure stays with us for the next few days - with our coldest and wettest weather staying over the Pacific Ocean for the next week and a half.

That will mean some foggy and frosty mornings but we get a nice break from any December rain. December is usually our third wettest month of the year after November and January with about five and a third inches of rain each year. Last year we saw more than seven inches of rain.

Advertisement

This year could be a little less than the average if the current dry and chilly pattern holds for the first 8-12 days of the month. -Tim Joyce