Dry Saturday, showers possible Sunday

Scattered showers again persist in NW flow over the coast and portions of Puget Sound.

These widely scattered showers will continue into Friday late morning, but I anticipate will become less frequent by the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than the seasonal norm of 51.

In the mountains above 2000 feet, this will be snow. With more snow accumulating during the day today. Winds in the mountains will continue to blow around snow so visability could be problematic at times for travelers. Winter Storm Warning lasts until 10p tonight. Another 12-24" of new snow is possible.

Winds in the lowlands will remain breezy. Wind gusts at this hour are in the 20-30 mph range. The windiest potential remains in the usual spot near Port Townsend / Whidbey / Camano. That’s where there's a Wind Advisory until 4p. Because of these north westerly winds there is also a surf advisory for the Washington coast.

We will begin drying out today, as a fully dry day as expected tomorrow. It still looks like it could be a somewhat split weekend ahead.

A chance of showers remains possible for Sunday. Very seasonal pattern for late winter / early spring in the NW.

As we see dry days, we could see tree pollen spiking again as it did earlier this week. So that sniffling and sneezing potential for allergy sufferers is back. -Tim Joyce

