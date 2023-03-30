Seattle weather: Dry night for the Mariners with rain returning Friday

I'm happy to report that the weather should be dry for the Mariners home opener tonight at 7:10! However, it'll feel chilly with temps at first pitch in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lowland rain, mountain snow and wind return Friday.

While there may be some sprinkles for the coast, Olympics and Cascades today, showers won't return in earnest until late tonight or early Friday morning. Highs will be several degrees cooler today compared to the low 60s we enjoyed on Wednesday.

Tomorrow will become quite soggy around Western Washington. It'll be chilly, cloudy and blustery. Gusts could reach between 20-40 mph on Friday.



Mountain snow will be ramping up in a big way Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon: that's why the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch. The passes will get slammed with heavy snow. I'd recommend checking WSDOT conditions before you hit the road. I'd even consider postponing or adjusting your travel plans depending on how things play out.

Saturday and Sunday will still be damp and unsettled. There could be enough instability in the atmosphere to trigger spotty thunderstorms this weekend. Be on the lookout for small hail or graupel mixing with the rain.



Temperatures plunge to the 30s in the lowlands once again starting Sunday and Monday mornings: during this time, we can't rule out a brief rain/snow mix in the lowlands. However, we're not forecasting any impacts or accumulations.



Fewer showers are in the works for Tuesday. Wednesday looks dry, sunny and mild. Enjoy!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)