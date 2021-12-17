Dry Friday, but a wet and windy Saturday ahead

Western Washington will enjoy a dry end to the work week as another December storm system approaches.

It's a foggy start to Friday in some areas of Western Washington, especially in the central and south Puget Sound areas. This afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few sunbreaks. Widespread rain hits late tonight.

This next storm system will bring widespread lowland rain, breezy wind, and lots of mountain snow. Wind gusts will top out in the 40-50 mph range on the Washington Coast and north Puget Sound area, with gusts in the central and south Puget Sound area in the 30-40 mph range. From Friday night through Saturday, we could see over an inch of rain in the north sound and south sound areas, but the central sound (Snohomish and King counties) will receive about half of that.

The heaviest rain will arrive Saturday afternoon for the Puget Sound area ahead of a cold front pushing through.

In the Cascades, we will see a good dumping of snow. There's a chance that Snoqualmie and White passes transition over to rain for a short period of time midday Saturday, but 8-14" of new snow is still expected. By Saturday night, the storm will pass and we'll be left with a mix of clouds and sunshine for Sunday.

Next week looks showery at times, with temps staying slightly cooler than average.