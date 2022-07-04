Seattle weather: Dry for fireworks tonight in Western Washington

Morning clouds and isolated showers will taper off, leading to partly cloudy skies and a drier evening this Independence Day in Western Washington.

Tonight's fireworks celebrations look great weatherwise, with temperatures in the low 60s. Make sure you bring a light jacket or a blanket to bundle up with as you watch the shows.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs back in the mid 70s. The next chance for showers arrives Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. After that, the forecast calls for very consistent weather with high temps close to average for this time of year. Next weekend looks great with highs in the mid 70s!