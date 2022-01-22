Dry, foggy and sunny wrap to January

Believe it or not, we're tracking at least a week of dry, sunny and foggy weather. Rain could return for the last weekend of January, but otherwise, you can expect a long stretch of storm-free skies. Enjoy!

This morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for many spots in Puget Sound. Remember: don't use the high beams if you're hitting the roads. Drive carefully!

After noon, we're forecasting increasing sunshine for most and highs in the mid to upper 40s! Keep in mind: some neighborhoods could stick with fog all day – that's going to be a trend going forward this week. While we're expecting a pattern of morning fog (at times freezing fog) and afternoon sunshine this week, some backyards could be stuck beneath the clouds for an entire day. If that happens, highs will wind up several degrees cooler.

Here's why our weather is so boring and quiet this week - what's called a "ridge of high pressure" is taking control in the Pacific Northwest. This weather maker is known for creating fog and leading to clearing skies in the afternoon.

Due to this very stagnant weather pattern, air quality could become an issue at times this week. Smoke could get stuck in the atmosphere if people use wood-burning heating. Hazy skies are possible. Air quality may improve during the afternoons, but any fog in the morning could trap that smoke. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality could drop to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels. Stay tuned!

