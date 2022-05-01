Seattle weather: Dry finish to the weekend with rain returning Monday

Though it will be cloudy, today will be mainly dry. Enjoy the quiet weather before soggy weather returns Monday morning.

Highs today will boost to the low 60s around Western Washington – this is right about average. We're coming out of the second-coldest April at Sea-Tac Airport since the mid 1970s; credit to Seattle Weather Blog on Twitter for pulling that stat!

While Monday will start rainy, showers fall apart gradually throughout the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, only reaching the mid 50s. Drier weather takes over Tuesday.

The nicest day this week will be Wednesday. Peeks of sunshine are expected amidst the clouds. Highs could soar to 63 degrees (if not higher) in Seattle! The weather will be beautiful for the Sounders match Wednesday night.

Here's your seven day forecast! The Mariners play at home again starting Thursday night. There could be some on-and-off showers Thursday through Saturday. Make sure to download our FOX weather app because the forecast will change day-to-day.

Stay with us as we track the forecast this week!

