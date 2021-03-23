Dry and sunny conditions turning to wet and windy at times Wednesday with more sunshine later this week

Our next weather system is on its way to the region now. Rain and breezy conditions will drop in overnight from the NW falling to the SE. Lowland rain and mountain snow will hang with us through late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The mountains will be pick up a nice refresher over the next 24 hours. Be prepared for tricky driving conditions at times. A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect above 2,500ft early Wednesday at 2 a.m. and lasts through 2 a.m. Thursday for the Cascades. Farther to the east we're also under a "Winter Weather Advisory" above 3,500ft.

Advertisement

Winds will pick up along the coast and inland too. From gusty to breezy at times. Here's a look at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

And 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As wind and rain taper off a few spots could see lingering showers into early Thursday. Highs land in the low 50s.

At this point heading into the weekend looks nice with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs. We'll push into the upper 50s and again normal for this time of year is 55.

Sunday brings showers back into the forecast with near average highs. Monday and Tuesday look for partly sunny skies! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

* Beach Forecast

* Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim