Dry and cloudy Saturday, wet and windy Sunday

Today will be the dry day of the weekend thanks to a ridge. Take advantage of it if you need to be out and about because a strong front will bring wet and windy conditions tomorrow. Highs today will be average, near 55°.

The ridge will weaken, opening the door for a front to arrive Sunday morning. This will bring rain in the lowlands for much of the day and heavy mountain snow. Unstable air behind the front can also result in thunderstorms that could produce small hail and maybe lightning. Gusty winds of 40mph may lead to power outages and loose objects being blown around. Might be a good idea to bring those items in today!

*WINTER STORM WATCH* is in effect for the north Cascades late tonight through Sunday night.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect for the central and south Cascades 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Expect difficult to impossible travel conditions in our mountain passes. Snow accumulation of up to 25" is possible above 3,000'.

Snow levels will drop to 500'-1000' early Monday morning and any moisture leftover can fall as flakes in the higher terrain. No impacts are expected.

Weather conditions will improve next week! Mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday with highs approaching 60° by midweek! A chance for rain returns Friday.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

