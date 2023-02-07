Seattle weather: Drier week before rain returns Friday

Tuesday featured something for everyone-- rain, wind, and mountain snow along with dry periods in between with nice sun breaks. Sea-Tac Airport hit 50 at the airport.

Peak wind speeds were 50+ mph through the Islands with gusts over 30 mph at the airport.

Overnight, winds relax with rain letting up. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the morning commute. Lows land near average at 38 for Seattle.

Several alerts will stay in effect through mid-morning Wednesday across the mountains as snow wraps up. Know the roads before you travel through the Cascades.

The northern mountains will see anywhere from 6-12" before this system falls apart, while the central and southern Cascades see just a touch less.

Plan on tricky driving conditions over the mountains along with gusty winds causing poor visibility at times.

Another area we are keeping an eye on this week is the Skokomish River in Mason County where a Flood Warning is in play. And even though rain is decreasing, the river near Potlatch will continue to rise to a moderate flood stage before receding later Wednesday into Thursday.

Your Wednesday morning drive is mainly dry with just a few mountain snow showers. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day too.

Upper-level ridging in the Pacific is the reason we're drying out for a couple of days ahead of the next weather maker.

High pressure will build over Western WA helping block systems from pushing inland.

Highs on Wednesday land in the upper 40s up and down the I-5 corridor.

Thursday looks great! Skies stay mostly clear through the day but will increase after dinner as the next system is looming off the coast. Highs warm into the mid-50s.

Rain will move into Puget Sound by about 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

We dry out for the Friday morning commute, but a few waves of spotty showers will move over the area during the day. Highs land in the upper 40s.

The first half of the weekend looks dry with a few showers hitting the region Sunday. Highs hang in the upper 40s.

By Monday, models are hinting that we'll turn unsettled as a colder and wetter pattern takes hold of Western WA. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

