Seattle weather: Drier weather to end the work week

Western Washington will be seeing much drier weather Thursday and Friday as a ridge builds into the area.

High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average with mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Friday will be looking even better with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A great way to end the week!

This has been the second warmest January on record (since 1945) at Sea-Tac. Wednesday was the first day since January 1 where temperatures were below the seasonal average.

Moving forward, temps will stay at or slightly below average for this time of year. The next chance for rain arrives Saturday midday, with showers continuing through the evening. Sunday through next week looks dry.