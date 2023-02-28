Drier weather ahead for Wednesday

Drier weather is on tap for Tuesday afternoon and evening after morning snow hit parts of Western Washington Tuesday morning.

Today will remain cool, with high temperatures only making it into the low to mid 40s from Seattle south. Areas north of Seattle will struggle to make it to 40 degrees today. Convergence zone showers could linger around Snohomish County into the afternoon hours.

Skies will become clear tonight with very chilly overnight lows below freezing for most. Wednesday morning could be icy in areas, so be careful during your morning commute.

The next system arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Thankfully, temperatures will remain well above freezing for most lowland spots that morning, so it will be mostly rain. The foothills could see some snow before a switch to rain by sunrise.

With that system, the mountains will be seeing some significant snow by Thursday morning. 12-24 inches could fall at the resorts.

We will be keeping our eye on more showers expected for Friday and Saturday. These could be a rain and snow mix, especially in the morning hours. Stay tuned as we get closer to the end of the week.