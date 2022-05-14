Drier Saturday afternoon, but a wet Sunday looms

A front pushed through this morning bringing some heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, but the worst of it is over for now, leaving just a few light showers in its wake.

Highs today will be a bit warmer, close to 60 degrees. While we could see a few showers here and there today, it will be more dry than wet this afternoon with some sunshine by the evening hours.

The next soaking system hits Sunday starting with light rain and transitioning over to much heavier rain by midday. We could see .50 to 1.00 inch of precipitation in the Puget Sound area from this wet system.

Take a look at some of the expected totals in Western Washington.

The work week will start off mainly dry with just a few light showers and highs close to 60 degrees. The next front will hit on Wednesday bringing another soaker to the area. Stay tuned as we get closer. We will have a better idea of the strength and timing of that system early next week.