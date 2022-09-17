Drier and warmer weather through mid-week ahead of the first day of Fall.

Happy Saturday! Highs fell short of average by four degrees today at SeaTac, landing at 68.

Warmer temps are on the way as we close out the last days of summer!

Hard to believe Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd. As we welcome in the new season highs should land close to average with mainly dry conditions.

Overnight clouds increase with temps cooling into the mid to upper 40s for some areas west and south of the city. Seattle drops close to normal at 53.

As you get out the door Sunday morning look for a few clouds, but they won't last long. Skies should clear for a pretty nice Sunday. Highs warm into the low 70s.

Here's a look at high level smoke moving back into the region late afternoon Sunday. Air quality levels should remain in the "good" zone while we deal with a little haziness. As we start next week we'll see just a touch of haze in the upper atmosphere.

Plan on sunny skies as we start the work week. Temps will warm into the mid 70s for the last and final days of summer.

Fall arrives late in the week with cooler highs expected under partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Heading into the weekend we cool off some into the upper 60s with filtered sunshine Friday. Saturday starts out with a few clouds but gives way to plenty of blue sky!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

We're closely watching the weather in Western Alaska this weekend.

A former typhoon has brought storm surge, powerful winds and rough seas to the area. There are Coastal Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect.

For more information, head here: Link for more: https://www.foxweather.com/weather-news/alaska-typhoon-merbok-impacts